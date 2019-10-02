USD/JPY Current price: 107.58
- Concerns about US economic growth spurred a run to safety.
- A light macroeconomic calendar leaves sentiment leading currencies.
- USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as below 107.85.
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed and near a strong short-term support at 107.55, as concerns about US economic growth weighed on sentiment and the greenback. The dollar, however, recovered against most major rivals amid speculative interest dumping high-yielding assets. Worldwide equities are a sea of red this Wednesday, while US Treasury yields trimmed their latest gains and hover around last week lows. Japan released overnight September Monetary Base, which increased by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. Consumer Confidence in the country contracted further in August, with the index down to 35.6 from 37.1 in July.
The US macroeconomic calendar includes weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, and the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, seen at 140K from the previous 195K. The country will also release the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for September, seen at 47.5 from 50.3 previously, while Fed’s Williams is scheduled to participate in a discussion at a University. There are little chances that he makes relevant comments about the ongoing US monetary policy.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is short-term bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as it keeps developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, while just above a Fibonacci support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head lower within negative levels, now at fresh one-week lows. Above 107.85, the bearish pressure could ease with the pair then aiming to retest the 108.45 price zone, while the decline would likely extend on a break below 107.50.
Support levels: 107.50 107.15 106.90
Resistance levels: 107.85 108.10 108.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.09 after ADP NFP misses expectations
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, off the lows. ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.
GBP/USD is rising as Johnson's refrains from setting an ultimatum
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2300, recovering. PM Johnson refrained from providing details on his Brexit plan, nor set an ultimatum, contrary to early reports. Negotiations continue in Brussels.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low
The purchasing managers’ index from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.