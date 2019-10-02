USD/JPY Current price: 107.58

Concerns about US economic growth spurred a run to safety.

A light macroeconomic calendar leaves sentiment leading currencies.

USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as below 107.85.

The USD/JPY pair remains depressed and near a strong short-term support at 107.55, as concerns about US economic growth weighed on sentiment and the greenback. The dollar, however, recovered against most major rivals amid speculative interest dumping high-yielding assets. Worldwide equities are a sea of red this Wednesday, while US Treasury yields trimmed their latest gains and hover around last week lows. Japan released overnight September Monetary Base, which increased by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 3.1%. Consumer Confidence in the country contracted further in August, with the index down to 35.6 from 37.1 in July.

The US macroeconomic calendar includes weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, and the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, seen at 140K from the previous 195K. The country will also release the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for September, seen at 47.5 from 50.3 previously, while Fed’s Williams is scheduled to participate in a discussion at a University. There are little chances that he makes relevant comments about the ongoing US monetary policy.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY is short-term bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as it keeps developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, while just above a Fibonacci support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head lower within negative levels, now at fresh one-week lows. Above 107.85, the bearish pressure could ease with the pair then aiming to retest the 108.45 price zone, while the decline would likely extend on a break below 107.50.

Support levels: 107.50 107.15 106.90

Resistance levels: 107.85 108.10 108.45