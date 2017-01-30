USD/JPY analysis: risk aversion supports the JPY ahead of BOE

USD/JPY Current price: 113.65

The USD/JPY pair plunged sub 114.00 after flirting with the 115.00 level during the past Asian session, as risk aversion backed the safe-haven yen, following US President Trump decision to suspend the country's refugee program and banning immigration from certain Muslim countries. The pair fell despite some encouraging US data, as core PCE inflation surged to 1.7% for the first time in a year last November, according to the latest review, while Pending Home Sales grew by 1.6% in December, after falling 2.5% in the previous month. The Bank of Japan will have its monetary policy meeting during the upcoming Asian session, and whilst changes in rates are not expected, investors will be closely watching for comments about the latest surprise increase in the latest bond-buying. If that is going to become a new normal, the JPY may plummet on a veiled extension of its QE. For now, however, the Japanese currency maintains a strong upward potential and technical readings in the 4 hours chart support additional gains for this Tuesday, given that the price plunged below a bearish 100 DMA that now converges with a Fibonacci resistance at 114.50, whilst technical indicators head sharply lower within negative territory. The pair traded as low as 113.44 this Monday, and a break below it should lead to a retest of the 112.50/60 region, where the pair bottomed during the last two weeks.

Support levels: 113.45 113.00 112.55

Resistance levels: 114.00 114.50 114.95

