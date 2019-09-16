USD/JPY Current price: 107.68

An attack to Saudi oil pipes over the weekend spurred risk aversion at the beginning of the week.

USD/JPY so far holding above a major Fibonacci support at 107.45.

Risk aversion took over markets at the weekly opening, with safe-haven assets gapping higher against their major rivals. The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.49, and the following recoveries stalled around 107.90, below Friday’s close at 108.07, leaving an unfilled gap. The dismal sentiment was triggered by news of a drone attack to Saudi oil pipes, disrupting oil production and sending the commodity up roaring.

Japan celebrated a holiday, with no data coming from the country. The US calendar will be quite light, as the only scheduled report is the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September, seen at 4.0 vs. the previous 4.8.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair held above a major Fibonacci support, the 61.8% retracement of its August decline at 107.45. Nevertheless, the short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart is developing below a now flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators keep heading south within negative levels, and at their lowest in almost two weeks. A break below 107.45 should deny the previous bullish case and lead to a downward extension in the upcoming days.

Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80

Resistance levels: 107.90 108.25 108.60