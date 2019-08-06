USD/JPY Current Price: 106.56

US Treasury yields recovered from multi-month lows remain depressed.

Equities managed to recover some ground after Monday’s sell-off.

USD/JPY recovering but upward potential limited.

The USD/JPY pair has recovered from a fresh multi-month low of 105.51, ending the day roughly 100 pips above such a low. The pair rose sharply during Asian trading hours, hitting a daily high of 107.08, helped by easing risk aversion, as government bond yields recovery and equities pared the bleeding with European and American indexes ending the day with modest gains. Nevertheless, the factors that spurred concerns remain firm in the background, suggesting that speculative interest will continue to favor safe-haven assets. Japan released just minor data this Tuesday, Labor Cash Earnings for June, which rose by 0.4% YoY and Overall Household Spending for the same period, which also came in better-than-anticipated at 2.7%. The Leading Index in June was downwardly revised to 93.3, worse than the 95.0 anticipated. This Wednesday, the BOJ will release the Summary of Opinions, with no other event scheduled.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has spent most of the American session consolidating around the 23.6% retracement of its daily slide measured between 109.31 and the mentioned 105.51 low, and with its upward potential limited by the 107.00 region, as the pair not only topped for the day around the level, but it also has there the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps limiting advances, heading south above the current level, while technical indicators stabilized within negative levels after correcting extreme oversold conditions. The risk remains skewed to the downside, although the slide would likely resume on a break below the 106.00 figure.

Support levels: 106.00 105.75 105.40

Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.40