USD/JPY Current Price: 106.56
- US Treasury yields recovered from multi-month lows remain depressed.
- Equities managed to recover some ground after Monday’s sell-off.
- USD/JPY recovering but upward potential limited.
The USD/JPY pair has recovered from a fresh multi-month low of 105.51, ending the day roughly 100 pips above such a low. The pair rose sharply during Asian trading hours, hitting a daily high of 107.08, helped by easing risk aversion, as government bond yields recovery and equities pared the bleeding with European and American indexes ending the day with modest gains. Nevertheless, the factors that spurred concerns remain firm in the background, suggesting that speculative interest will continue to favor safe-haven assets. Japan released just minor data this Tuesday, Labor Cash Earnings for June, which rose by 0.4% YoY and Overall Household Spending for the same period, which also came in better-than-anticipated at 2.7%. The Leading Index in June was downwardly revised to 93.3, worse than the 95.0 anticipated. This Wednesday, the BOJ will release the Summary of Opinions, with no other event scheduled.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has spent most of the American session consolidating around the 23.6% retracement of its daily slide measured between 109.31 and the mentioned 105.51 low, and with its upward potential limited by the 107.00 region, as the pair not only topped for the day around the level, but it also has there the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps limiting advances, heading south above the current level, while technical indicators stabilized within negative levels after correcting extreme oversold conditions. The risk remains skewed to the downside, although the slide would likely resume on a break below the 106.00 figure.
Support levels: 106.00 105.75 105.40
Resistance levels: 106.70 107.00 107.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Currency wars may end, but trade tensions remain
The ongoing trade spat between the US and China has turned into a currency war. Will it continue? China may be playing a dangerous game and weakening the currency may be a step too far.
Gold creeping higher into final hour on Wall Street
Spot gold prices ranged between $1,456.57 and $1,474.92, higher by 0.50% att he time of writing as the price takes a respite from significant rallies on the back of trade war tensions and the tremendous uncertainty which has left investors sidelined and out of risk.