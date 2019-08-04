USD/JPY Current Price: 106.60
- Fears about a steeper global economic slowdown sent the Japanese currency higher.
- US Treasury yields at multi-year lows amid renewed trade tensions and growth concerns.
- USD/JPY at its lowest since January flash-crash and at risk of falling further.
The USD/JPY pair remained under selling pressure Friday, with an attempt to regain the upside post-NFP meeting sellers at 107.27. It finished the week at its lowest since the January flash-crash, as risk-aversion fueled demand for the safe-haven yen. On Friday, US government bond yields held near multi-year lows, while Wall Street plunged, with the three major indexes closing in the red and at their lowest since last June. The risk-off scenario was triggered by US President Trump late Thursday, as his decision to escalate the trade war fueled concerns about a steeper global economic slowdown, while, at the same time, lifted speculation that the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates at least one more time before year-end. The Japanese Markit Services PMI for July will be out at the beginning of the day, foreseen at 52.3 vs. The previous 51.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, as, in the daily chart, it fell back below its 20 DMA, which now gains downward strength at around 108.20. Furthermore, technical indicators head firmly lower well into negative levels, with no signs of downward exhaustion. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside despite extreme oversold readings, as the pair is developing over 200 pips below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing below the larger ones, and as technical indicators just eased their strength downward in oversold territory.
Support levels: 106.50 106.20 105.85
Resistance levels: 106.90 107.20 107.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
