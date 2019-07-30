USD/JPY Current price: 108.51

The BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected.

Mounting tensions between the US and China spur demand for safe-haven assets.

USD/JPY holding above a critical support at 108.40, bearish short-term below it.

The USD/JPY pair has lost ground during Asian trading hours, following the Bank of Japan´s decision to keep the ongoing monetary policy unchanged. Policymakers added a dovish note to their statement, indicating that they won’t hesitate to take additional easing measures “if there is a greater possibility that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target will be lost." The pair bottomed at 108.45 in the ongoing European session, as mounting tensions in the trade war front spur demand for safe-haven assets. Us President Trump took over twitter to hit its Asian rival, claiming that China is not buying more agricultural products as promised, accusing it of delaying negotiations until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the US.

Asian shares traded with a positive tone, although European indexes couldn’t follow the lead, falling deep into the red, dragging US futures alongside. Government debt yields, in the meantime, also fall.

The US will release today June Personal Spending and Personal Income, alongside with the PCE Price Index. Core PCE inflation is foreseen up by 1.7% YoY against the previous 1.6% reading. A better-than-expected number could boost odds of a softer Fed’s approach to monetary easing, therefore trigger dollar’s demand.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline, as, in the 4 hours chart, it is developing below a bullish 20 SMA, having met sellers around it after breaking below it. Technical indicators head lower, although their bearish strength is moderated, with the Momentum pretty much flat just below its 100 level, and the RSI currently decreasing at around 51. The pair has a strong support at around 108.40, with the bearish case firming up on a break below it.

Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80