USD/JPY Current price: 108.51
- The BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected.
- Mounting tensions between the US and China spur demand for safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY holding above a critical support at 108.40, bearish short-term below it.
The USD/JPY pair has lost ground during Asian trading hours, following the Bank of Japan´s decision to keep the ongoing monetary policy unchanged. Policymakers added a dovish note to their statement, indicating that they won’t hesitate to take additional easing measures “if there is a greater possibility that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target will be lost." The pair bottomed at 108.45 in the ongoing European session, as mounting tensions in the trade war front spur demand for safe-haven assets. Us President Trump took over twitter to hit its Asian rival, claiming that China is not buying more agricultural products as promised, accusing it of delaying negotiations until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the US.
Asian shares traded with a positive tone, although European indexes couldn’t follow the lead, falling deep into the red, dragging US futures alongside. Government debt yields, in the meantime, also fall.
The US will release today June Personal Spending and Personal Income, alongside with the PCE Price Index. Core PCE inflation is foreseen up by 1.7% YoY against the previous 1.6% reading. A better-than-expected number could boost odds of a softer Fed’s approach to monetary easing, therefore trigger dollar’s demand.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline, as, in the 4 hours chart, it is developing below a bullish 20 SMA, having met sellers around it after breaking below it. Technical indicators head lower, although their bearish strength is moderated, with the Momentum pretty much flat just below its 100 level, and the RSI currently decreasing at around 51. The pair has a strong support at around 108.40, with the bearish case firming up on a break below it.
Support levels: 108.40 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps grinding higher following German data
The EUR/USD pair is advancing above 1.1150, following the release of mixed German data, up in July according to preliminary estimates, although worse-than-anticipated inflation harmonized to that of the EU. US core PCE inflation next.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2200 amid hard Brexit fears
GBP/USD has been bouncing from the multi-year lows but remains below 1.2200. UK PM Boris Johnson's refusal to meet his European peers unless they agree to renegotiate has been weighing heavily.
USD/JPY: risk aversion favoring yen gains
The BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected. Mounting tensions between the US and China spur demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY holding above a critical support at 108.40, bearish short-term below it.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Seeking regulation to support growth
BTC/USD eyes levels below $9,000 in its final consolidation stage. Ethereum and XRP see tensions between bullish setups and low volatility. The U.S. Congress discusses the need to update rules today.
Gold holds steady near $1425 area, focus remains on FOMC/US-China trade talks
Gold struggled to capitalize on the overnight goodish up-move and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Tuesday.