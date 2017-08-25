USD/JPY analysis: risk aversion could send the JPY higher

USD/JPY Current price: 109.34

The USD/JPY pair ended the week unchanged at 109.34, a sign of receding JPY demand, despite persistent dollar's weakness, this last fueled on Friday by poor US data and Yellen's speech later on the day. Political uncertainty in the US has also been in the spotlight this past week, resulting in US-Treasury yields ending the week at their lowest in 2-month, with the 10-year note benchmark settling at 2.17% and the 30-year note interest at 2.75%. News over the weekend that North Korea has continued performing military test, this time firing short-range projectiles, may result in the Japanese currency appreciating at the beginning of the week. Over the weekend, BOJ's Kuroda said that the latest pace of growth in Japan is probably unsustainable, indicating also that they plan to maintain the accommodative monetary policy “for some time.” The USD/JPY pair trades in a well-defined range near its August low of 108.59, and the daily chart shows that the price is well below its 100 and 200 DMAs, both gaining downward strength far above the current level, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, lacking directional strength, presenting a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 4 hours chart shows that the price retreated from a bearish 100 SMA on Friday, now acting as dynamic resistance around 109.75, while technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral territory, not enough to confirm an upward extension ahead.

Support levels: 109.00 108.60 108.15

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.10 110.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY