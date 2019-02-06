USD/JPY Current price: 108.27

US Treasury yields plunged to fresh 20-month low following Trump's tariffs on Mexico.

Equities plummeted, Wall Street closed at levels last seen mid-January.

The USD/JPY pair collapsed at the end of the week, to settle at 108.27, its lowest level since mid-January. The Japanese currency strengthened as US 10-year Treasury yields plunged to their lowest in almost two years, following President Trump's announcement regarding tariffs on Mexico. Trump tweeted late Thursday that, starting June 10, the US will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, " until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," according to his own words. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled 2.133%, marginally up from a daily low of 2.125%. Wall Street also edged sharply lower, closing the week at lows not seen since last January. The risk-averse sentiment will probably keep backing Yen's gains. This Monday, Japan will only release May Monetary Base, hardly a market mover. Instead, equities will likely set the tone for the pair.

The daily chart for USD/JPY shows that the pair slumped after faltering around a bearish 20 DMA, which extends its bearish slope below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator retreated from its mid-line, skewing the risk to the downside, while the RSI maintains a sharp downward slope, currently at 28, also favoring further declines ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also leaned to the downside, as technical indicators head south almost vertically, maintaining their bearish slopes despite being in extreme oversold levels. In this last time frame, moving averages present downward slopes far below the current level, reinforcing the bearish case.

Support levels: 108.20 107.85 107.50

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.