USD/JPY Current price: 107.92
- Japanese Nikkei Manufacturing PMI improved in May but held within contraction territory.
- US Treasury yields sunk to fresh multi-month lows.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.89, its lowest since early January as risk aversion coupled with speculation of a Fed rate cut, putting the greenback under strong selling pressure. The Japanese currency appreciated at the beginning of the day as equities fell, following weekend news correlated to global trade tensions, while US Treasury yields extended their downward route to fresh 20-month lows. The benchmark yield for the 10-year note fell to 2.06%, a level last seen in September 2017. Japan released the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at the beginning of the day, which resulted in May at 49.8, better than the expected 49.6. The country will release May's Monetary Base during the upcoming Asian session, seen at 3.2% vs. the previous 3.1%.
The 4 hours chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that an attempt to recover some ground was contained by selling interest aligned in the 108.40 region, now the immediate resistance. The short-term picture is markedly bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing well below firmly bearish moving averages, with the closest being the 20 SMA at around the 109.00 figure. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart maintain downward slopes in oversold territory, and with the Momentum at fresh lows, skewing the risk toward the downside.
Support levels: 108.20 107.85 107.50
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
