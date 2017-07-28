USD/JPY analysis: risk aversion, a key factor this week

USD/JPY Current price: 110.69

The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh July's low of 110.54 on Friday, settling not far above it and looking poised to extend its decline. The JPY appreciated on Friday, not only on US poor inflation within the Q2 GDP release, but also on headlines indicating new missile tests in North Korea, which once again hit the Japanese sea. Over the weekend, the US flew two bombers over the peninsula, in a show of force, while President Trump stated its "disappointment" over Chinese response to the matter. The escalating conflict could spur risk aversion at the beginning of the week, resulting in a JPY appreciation. Additionally, Japan will release industrial production and housing data early Monday, which may also have a saying on the pair's faith. In the daily chart, the pair settled well below its 100 DMA, while the RSI maintains a bearish slope around 36, as the Momentum consolidates near its July lows, all of which favors a bearish extension for the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA accelerated lower, approaching the 200 SMA both well above the current level, while technical indicators hold near oversold territory, also in line with additional declines ahead.

Support levels: 110.50 110.00 109.65

Resistance levels: 110.90 111.25 111.60

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY