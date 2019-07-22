USD/JPY Current price: 107.87
- Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week.
- Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
The American dollar has started the week advancing against its major rivals, although the positive momentum didn’t last long or resulted in a relevant breakout. The USD/JPY pair hit 108.06, retreating from the key resistance area as risk aversion took over the financial world. Such sentiment was triggered by mounting tensions in the Middle East, as Iran seized a UK oil tanker, later fueled by turmoil in the kingdom, as Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister. The UK will decide this Tuesday who will replace Mrs. May as PM, and more resignations could be expected if Boris Johnson takes the seat.
Equities edged lower in Asia, although European indexes stand afloat. Treasury yields, in the meantime, continue retreating with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note currently at 2.03%. There were no macroeconomic releases during the first session of the day. During the upcoming hours, the US will release the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June, foreseen at 0.10 vs. the previous -0.05, while BOJ’s Governor Kuroda is due to speak at the IMF in Washington.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around the 38.2% retracement of the July’s decline, after flirting with the 50% retracement of the same slide earlier in the day. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 and 200 SMA converge around this last, reinforcing the 108.00 region as resistance. The 20 SMA heads south just below the current level, while technical indicators lack directional strength in neutral territory. The pair is, therefore, neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, with room for additional declines only if below 107.50.
Support levels: 107.50 107.15 106.75
Resistance levels: 108.00 108.40 108.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.