USD/JPY

The USD/JPY has recovered from the 113.15/113.20 zone. On Monday, the pair was making attempts at passing the resistance of the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point in the 113.60/113.75 zone.

If the pair surges above the 113.60/113.75 zone's technical resistance levels, a potential surge might find resistance in the previously broken December high-level zone at 113.88/113.95. Above this zone, note the December 15 high levels near 114.25.

However, a decline of the USD against the Japanese Yen might once again look for support in the 113.15/113.20 zone and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 113.16.