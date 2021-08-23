USD/JPY

The USD/JPY passed the supporting trend line of the channel up pattern, which guided the rate since August 15. However, the 100-hour simple moving average almost immediately provided the pair with additional support. Afterwards, the rate returned to trading in the borders of the channel.

On Monday morning, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the 110.00 level.

In the case that the rate manages to surge, it could reach for the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.32. On the other hand, a decline would most likely find support in the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the lower trend line of the channel up pattern in the 109.80/109.90 zone.