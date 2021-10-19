USD/JPY

The rate has ended trading between the 114.00 and 114.50 levels by declining below the 114.00 mark. However, the USD/JPY almost immediately stopped at the support of the 100-hour simple moving average at 113.90.

If the 100-hour simple moving average pushes the USD/JPY up, the pair could find resistance first in the 55-hour simple moving average at 114.23. Above this level, the 114.50 zones could once again keep the rate down.

Meanwhile, a decline below the 100-hour SMA might find support in the weekly simple pivot point at 113.64. Below the pivot point, the 200-hour SMA is located near the 113.25 level.