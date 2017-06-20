USD/JPY analysis: retreating from key resistance

USD/JPY Current price: 111.45

The USD/JPY pair advanced modestly intraday, printing 111.78 before ending the day in the red around 111.45. As usual, the main motor for the pair were US Treasury yields, which gained some ground at the beginning of the day, but gave it back to trade negatively in the US afternoon, leading to some modest JPY gains. The Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest meeting during the upcoming Asian session, which may offer better insights on policymakers' thinking. Nevertheless, Kuroda has made it clear that the Central Bank has no intentions of retrieving QE any time soon. As for the technical outlook, the intraday advance was contained by a bearish 100 DMA, but the bearish potential remains limited in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is holding right above its 200 SMA, and more relevant, above a major Fibonacci support at 111.25. In the same chart, the RSI indicator is barely pulling back from overbought readings, whilst the Momentum indicator bounced after nearing its 100 level. The soft tone of equities, however, can favor a new leg lower during the upcoming Asian session, with a break below the mentioned 111.25 level exposing 110.50 the next Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 111.25 110.80 110.50

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY