USD/JPY Analysis: Remains confined in a one-week-old range ahead of US PPI, FOMC minutes

USD/JPY edges higher for the second successive day, though lacks bullish conviction.

The BoJ’s dovish stance, a positive risk tone undermines the JPY and lend support.

Reduced bets for more Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and cap gains for the major.

Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the US inflation figures and the FOMC minutes.

The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying for the second straight day on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so. The initial reaction to a surprise attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, Palestine, turned out to be short-lived, which is reinforced by the latest leg up in the equity markets. This, along with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) persistent ultra-easy monetary policy, is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the pair. In fact, the Japanese central bank retains its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

The USD/JPY bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, led by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The recent dovish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials downplayed the need for further interest rate hikes and put a lid on the US bond yields, removing some of the driving force behind a strong Greenback. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the US central bank does not need to raise rates any further to get inflation back to the 2% target. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that the rise in long-term Treasury bond yields could aid the central bank in its battle against inflation.

Investors, meanwhile, seem concerned that the expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict to the wider Middle East would push Oil prices higher and complicate the Fed's effort to reduce inflation. This might force the US central bank to keep rates higher for longer, which is seen helping limit the USD fall and lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. Any meaningful upside, however, remains elusive as traders await fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path before determining the next leg of a directional move. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Wednesday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the FOMC minutes, followed by the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts and points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Against the backdrop of a rally from the July monthly swing low, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have eased from higher levels – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside.

That said, any subsequent move beyond the 149.00 mark is more likely to confront resistance near the top end of the trading range, around the 149.30 region. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow the USD/JPY pair to aim back to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark or the potential intervention level. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift spot prices towards the 151.00 round figure en route to the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.

On the flip side, the 148.55-148.50 horizontal support is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the 148.15 area. Any further decline could attract some buyers near the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged just below the 148.00 round figure. This is followed by the 147.30 area, or the lowest level since September 14 touched last Tuesday, which if broken decisively will suggest that the USD/JPY pair have topped out in the near term and pave the way for some meaningful depreciating move.