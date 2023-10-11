USD/JPY Analysis: Remains confined in a one-week-old range ahead of US PPI, FOMC minutes

- USD/JPY edges higher for the second successive day, though lacks bullish conviction.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, a positive risk tone undermines the JPY and lend support.
- Reduced bets for more Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and cap gains for the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the US inflation figures and the FOMC minutes.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying for the second straight day on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so. The initial reaction to a surprise attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, Palestine, turned out to be short-lived, which is reinforced by the latest leg up in the equity markets. This, along with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) persistent ultra-easy monetary policy, is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the pair. In fact, the Japanese central bank retains its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.
The USD/JPY bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, led by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. The recent dovish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials downplayed the need for further interest rate hikes and put a lid on the US bond yields, removing some of the driving force behind a strong Greenback. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the US central bank does not need to raise rates any further to get inflation back to the 2% target. Furthermore, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that the rise in long-term Treasury bond yields could aid the central bank in its battle against inflation.
Investors, meanwhile, seem concerned that the expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict to the wider Middle East would push Oil prices higher and complicate the Fed's effort to reduce inflation. This might force the US central bank to keep rates higher for longer, which is seen helping limit the USD fall and lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. Any meaningful upside, however, remains elusive as traders await fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path before determining the next leg of a directional move. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Wednesday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the FOMC minutes, followed by the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts and points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Against the backdrop of a rally from the July monthly swing low, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have eased from higher levels – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside.
That said, any subsequent move beyond the 149.00 mark is more likely to confront resistance near the top end of the trading range, around the 149.30 region. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow the USD/JPY pair to aim back to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark or the potential intervention level. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift spot prices towards the 151.00 round figure en route to the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.
On the flip side, the 148.55-148.50 horizontal support is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the 148.15 area. Any further decline could attract some buyers near the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged just below the 148.00 round figure. This is followed by the 147.30 area, or the lowest level since September 14 touched last Tuesday, which if broken decisively will suggest that the USD/JPY pair have topped out in the near term and pave the way for some meaningful depreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
