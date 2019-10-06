USD/JPY analysis: remains capped by 108.70 despite dollar's strength

USD/JPY Current Price: 108.44

The dollar advanced versus most competitors on Monday, leaving an upward gap against the yen at the weekly opening, supported by Trump’s announcement that tariffs on Mexico were "indefinitely suspended". The news also lifted US stocks with three main Wall Street indexes closing in the green. Higher US yields also lent support to the American currency, with the 10-year yield climbing to its highest level in nearly a week.

However, with the upside capped by the 108.70 area, USD/JPY was confined to a horizontal phase bounded by the 100-hour SMA on the downside. From a technical view, indicators in 4-hours charts have turned flat, but still above their midlines, while from a wider perspective USD/JPY retains a negative tone despite today’s price action. The Dollar needs to regain the 108.90 area (23.6% retracement of the 112.40/107.80 fall) to ease the immediate pressure and attempt a recovery towards 109.25 (20-day SMA). Meanwhile, as the downside remains favoured, a retest of the 107.80 support area seems likely, with a break there paving the way to 107.50 ahead of 106.60.

Support levels: 107.80 107.50 107.00

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.25 109.55

