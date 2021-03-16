USD/JPY
Since early Monday's trading hours, the USD/JPY has been testing the resistance zone of the March high levels. However, the rate has been booking higher low levels after each failed attempt to pass the zone. In addition, the support of the 55-hour simple moving average was approaching the rate from below.
In the case of the resistance zone failing, the pair would immediately face the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 109.44. In the case of this pivot point not providing resistance, the rate could reach for the 2020 June high at 109.83 and the weekly R2 pivot point at 109.80.
On the other hand, if the zone holds, the pair could have to pass the support of the 55-hour SMA before retracing back down to the weekly simple pivot point and the 100-hour simple moving average near 108.85.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.