USD/JPY
Since Monday's trading hours, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate has been fluctuating above the 110.50 marks. By large, the situation had not changed, as the rate remained between the support cluster near 110.50 and the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
In the near term future, the pair was expected to get squeezed in between the resistance and support levels. In theory, it should result in a breakout either up or down.
If the pair passes the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, the rate would most likely reach the last week's high-level zone from 111.00 to 111.11.
On the other hand, a possible decline below the support of the weekly simple pivot point, the 200-hour SMA, and the last week's low level in the 110.56/110.49 zone could result in a decline to the 110.00 marks. Note that the 110.00 marks was being strengthened by the weekly S1 simple pivot point.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields
Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.