USD/JPY analysis: recovery to gain pace only above 110.94

The USD/JPY pair surged to its highest in two weeks, printing 110.43 early US session, and holding nearby at the end of the day. Asian and European indexes closed in the green, reverting part of their previous losses, while US equities extended Tuesday's recovery, sending investors away from safe-haven assets. US treasury yields recovered some ground intraday, but stabilized mid US afternoon, preventing the pair from advancing further. Japan will release July Industrial Production figures during the upcoming Asian session, expected below June's reading, down by 0.4% in the month. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is struggling around a bearish 200 SMA around the current level, while the lack of follow-through during the American session resulted in technical indicators losing upward strength, although holding well above their mid-lines, suggesting a break above the mentioned daily high should lead to further recoveries. August 16th high at 110.94 is the next big resistance, with an extension beyond this last opening doors for a steeper advance.

