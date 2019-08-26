USD/JPY Current price: 105.89
- US Durable Goods Orders seen up by 1.1% monthly basis in July.
- Sentiment improved after US President Trump said they would resume talks with China.
- USD/JPY bounced from a multi-year low of 104.44, recovery stalled around 106.00.
The USD/JPY pair has recovered from a multi-year low of 104.44, reached at the beginning of the week. The pair gaped lower as panic took over the market following the weekend developments related to the US-China trade war, as both countries announced new tariffs on each other, while US President Trump spokeswoman said that he only regrets not applying higher tariffs. The market’s mood suffered a sudden change, as Trump confirmed that China called US negotiators to resume talks. The pair recovered up to 105.98, holding just below the 106.00 figure ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Japan released overnight the final versions of the June Leading Economic Index, and the Coincident Index, which resulted as previously estimated at 93.3 and 100.4 respectively. The US will release July Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 1.1% monthly basis. June reading was downwardly revised to 1.9% from a previous estimate of 2.0%. Nevertheless, sentiment will keep on leading the way, and the market will likely be pending of the US yield curve. It seems that the latest relief headlines will keep the mood up, at least today.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 105.80 price zone, short-term bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as it is advancing above its 20 SMA, which lost its bearish slope, while technical indicators head firmly higher within positive levels. In the mentioned time-frame, the 100 and 200 SMA converge around 106.25. The pair could extend its recovery once beyond 106.00 up to the 106.40/50 price zone. Below 105.70, on the other hand, the risk skews to the downside, with the next possible bearish target at 105.20/30.
Support levels: 105.70 105.25 104.90
Resistance levels: 106.00 106.40 106.80
