USD/JPY
At mid-day on Wednesday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 109.10. Previously, the rate's decline found support in the 108.85 level, which kept the rate from declining throughout most of Tuesday.
In the near term future, the rate was expected to test the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 109.17 and the 100-hour simple moving average near 109.25. If the pair manages to pass these resistance levels, the USD/JPY could reach for the May high level zone at 109.70/109.80.
On the other hand, in a bearish scenario the pair would once again look for support in the 108.85 level. If this level fails to keep the rate up, a decline to the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 108.56 could occur.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.