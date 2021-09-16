USD/JPY

The decline of the USD/JPY currency exchange rate stopped at the August low level zone just above the 109.10 level. On Thursday the rate recovered to find resistance in the late August low level zone that is located at 109.42/109.50.

If the recovery of the currency pair manages to pass the 109.42/109.50 zone, it could reach for the cluster of technical levels near 109.60. Starting from the 109.57 up to the 109.63 level there are located previous September low levels, the 55-hour simple moving average and the weekly S1 simple pivot point.

However, a bounce off from the late August low levels at 109.42/109.50 would result in the rate once again testing the early August low level and the weekly S2 simple pivot point in the 109.18/109.11 zone.