USD/JPY
The USD/JPY began a recovery on Tuesday morning prior to reaching the support zone at 113.25/113.44. By the start of the day's US trading hours at 13:30 GMT, the pair had reached and was testing resistance near 113.80. Namely, the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point were providing resistance from 113.80 to 113.88.
A passing of the technical resistance at 113.80/113.88 could find further resistance at 114.00. The 114.00 mark is capable of impacting the rate's direction. In addition, the 55-hour simple moving average was strengthening the resistance of the 114.00 level. Above the 114.00 mark, the previous high levels at 114.45 might act as a resistance.
However, a decline of the pair might find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 113.43 and the last week's low level zone at 113.26/113.44.
