USD/JPY
The USD/JPY currency exchange rate eventually found enough support in the 109.33/109.36 zone to pass the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average, which reversed an attempted recovery on Tuesday. By the middle of Wednesday's trading hours, the pair had reached above the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83.
In the near term future, the pair could first test the 110.00 level and afterward the 110.20 marks. The 110.20 level stopped and reversed the rate's late May sharp surge upwards.
If the USD/JPY passes the resistance of the 110.00 and 110.20 levels, the pair could reach the 110.50 marks and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.55.
On the other hand, the 110.00 and 110.20 levels could once again force the USD/JPY into a decline. A potential decline would look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD bears target $1887 amid health resistance levels
Gold price is consolidating just below the $1900 level, as the bears take a breather after Tuesday’s $25 decline from five-month tops of $1917.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.