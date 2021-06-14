USD/JPY
On Friday, the USD/JPY managed to reach above the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. In the meantime, a channel up pattern was spotted on Monday. The pattern could continue to guide the rate up in the medium term future.
On Monday morning, the rate was located at the support of the 200-hour simple moving average near 109.60.
In the near term future, the support of the 200-hour SMA could be strengthened by the 55 and 100-hour SMAs. This event could be followed by a surge. A potential surge would have no resistance as high as the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 109.97. In addition, the 110.00 mark could provide resistance.
On the other hand, if the SMAs fail to push the rate up, support might be provided by the weekly simple pivot point at 109.58. In the case of the rate passing below the pivot point, the lower trend line of the channel up pattern could provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
