USD/JPY Current price: 109.47

US Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-month lows, reflecting the market's need for safety.

An upward corrective movement could be triggered by a break above the 109.65 resistance.

The USD/JPY pair ends a third consecutive day little changed around 109.50, up daily basis after posting a lower low for the week at 109.14. The yen appreciated on the back of falling equities, which edged sharply lower worldwide, and collapsing US Treasury yields, with the benchmark on the yield of the 10-year note down to 2.21%, below that of the 3-month note once again, spurring concerns the US economy could be at the verge of a recession. Japan has no relevant releases scheduled for the upcoming Asian session.

Broad demand for the American currency, particularly during US trading hours, helped the USD/JPY pair bounce from its daily lows, although it keeps developing below a relevant Fibonacci resistance at 109.65, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to recover, although further confirmation is required, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are aiming higher within neutral levels, while the price is surpassing a flat 20 SMA. Still, the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, indicating that any possible recovery could be just corrective.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30

Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20

