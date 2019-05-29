USD/JPY Current price: 109.47
- US Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-month lows, reflecting the market's need for safety.
- An upward corrective movement could be triggered by a break above the 109.65 resistance.
The USD/JPY pair ends a third consecutive day little changed around 109.50, up daily basis after posting a lower low for the week at 109.14. The yen appreciated on the back of falling equities, which edged sharply lower worldwide, and collapsing US Treasury yields, with the benchmark on the yield of the 10-year note down to 2.21%, below that of the 3-month note once again, spurring concerns the US economy could be at the verge of a recession. Japan has no relevant releases scheduled for the upcoming Asian session.
Broad demand for the American currency, particularly during US trading hours, helped the USD/JPY pair bounce from its daily lows, although it keeps developing below a relevant Fibonacci resistance at 109.65, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance. From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to recover, although further confirmation is required, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are aiming higher within neutral levels, while the price is surpassing a flat 20 SMA. Still, the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes well above the current level, indicating that any possible recovery could be just corrective.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USDJPY is treading water on 109 handle above lowest levels since Jan
The U.S. session has seen U.S. stocks tumble into negative territory again following further anxiety over the U.S. and Sino.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.