USD/JPY Current Price: 107.77
- Dismal US data prompted demand for safe-haven assets.
- Japanese Consumer Confidence seen at 36.9 in August.
- USD/JPY could extend its decline once below 107.55 a Fibonacci support.
The USD/JPY pair has reached 108.46, just one pip away from September high, as risk appetite dominated the first half of the day, weighing on the safe-haven yen. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day indicated that confidence among large manufacturers worsened in the three months to September, as the Tankan Large Manufacturing index fell to 5 from the previous 7, although better than the 2 expected. The jobs sector remained healthy in the country, as the unemployment rate held at 2.2% vs. an expected uptick to 2.3%.
The market’s sentiment took a turn to the worse following the release of dismal US manufacturing data, prompting a run away from high-yielding assets and boosting the Japanese currency. The pair fell to 107.62, ending the US session a handful of pips above this last. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release September Monetary Base and the August Consumer Confidence Index, seen at 36.9 from the previous 37.1.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY has broken below its 20 and 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart, holding barely below the indicators that maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have entered negative territory, losing their bearish strength but still heading south, in line with another leg lower, particularly if the pair breaks below 107.55, a Fibonacci level and the immediate support.
Support levels: 107.55 107.20 106.80
Resistance levels: 108.05 108.45 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
