USD/JPY analysis: "Prudent" Fed officers back the yen

USD/JPY Current price: 111.73

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a daily high of 112.12, as the dollar eased following the release of FOMC minutes, ending the day pretty much flat in the 111.70 region. The pair traded as low as 111.58 during the past Asian session, as China's credit downgrade from Moody's prompted demand for the safe-haven currency, although the effect was limited amid a general cautious mood ahead of Fed's communicate. The pair retreated from the mentioned high, as Treasury yields began to ease following the announcement, given that despite a rate hike remains in the table, policymakers said that “it would be prudent” to wait for evidence that the recent slowdown in economic activity had been transitory. The decline has been tepid amid the positive tone in equities, but the pair will likely remain under pressure over the upcoming sessions, as the dollar will find little favor after this. Technically, the advance was contained by the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run around 112.00, while technical indicators have turned lower right above their mid-lines, whilst the price remains trapped between horizontal 100 and 200 SMAs, lacking directional strength in the short term.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.85

Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.90

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY