USD/JPY Current price: 108.54
- Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting.
- Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
The week has started quietly, with major pairs confined to tight ranges around Friday’s closing levels. The American dollar eased just modestly, now resuming its advance in London. The USD/JPY pair trades at the upper end of its previous daily range around 108.50, pressuring the resistance area at 108.60/70. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the Current Account posted a larger-than-expected surplus of ¥1,594.8B, but Machinery Orders fell by 7.8% MoM, almost doubling a sour forecast. Yearly basis, Machinery Orders declined by 3.7%. Also, the Eco Watchers Survey resulted in 44.0 for the current situation, worse than the previous 44.1 and the expected 45.0, although the outlook improved modestly, to 45.8.
Meanwhile, Asian and European equities trade in the red, following the lead of Wall Street, which fell Friday on the back of speculation the Fed will be less aggressive with rate cuts. US Treasury yields eased just modestly from the post-NFP highs, but the yield on the benchmark 10-year note holds above the 2.0% mark. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer today.
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is technically bullish, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their advances after correcting overbought conditions, while the pair is developing above the 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains traction upward above the 100 SMA, both below the current level. The pair would need to surpass the mentioned resistance area to gain bullish potential, quite unlikely for this Monday. The bullish case will remain firmly in place as long as the pair meets buyers on pullbacks toward the 108.00 figure.
Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.30
Resistance levels: 108.80 109.15 109.50
