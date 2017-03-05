USD/JPY analysis: pressuring critical long-term resistance
USD/JPY Current price: 112.11
The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 112.64, its highest since March 21st, and settled a few pips below the level, backed by strong US data released earlier on the day and a modest recovery in US Treasury yields. A firm ADP survey, in line with market's expectations, and steady growth in the services sector in the US, kept the pair firm above the 112.00 level at the beginning of the day, while after trading softly for most of session, yields advance following Fed's announcement, with the 10-year benchmark regaining the 2.30% threshold. The pair's advance stalled around 112.60, where it has the 100 DMA. The price has been developing below the indicator ever since mid March, and a firmer recovery above it will likely anticipate a steeper recovery during the upcoming sessions. Short term, the 4 hour chart shows that the RSI indicator holds around 74, while the Momentum indicator also heads north well above its mid-line. Additionally, the 100 SMA keeps advancing below the 200 SMA, both far below the current level.
Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60
Resistance levels: 112.90 113.30 113.80
