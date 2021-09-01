USD/JPY Analysis: Preparing for a trading range breakout, US data eyed for fresh impetus

USD/JPY staged a goodish intraday bounce from multi-day lows touched earlier on Tuesday.

A solid rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and provided a lift to the major.

Investors eye US ADP report and ISM PMI for some impetus ahead of NFP report on Friday.

The USD/JPY pair recovered nearly 50 pips from four-day lows and finally settled with modest intraday gains on Tuesday. Uncertainty about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off dragged the US dollar to nearly three weeks during the first half of the trading action. Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium that tapering could begin later this year, but did not provide a concrete timetable. Powell further added that the central bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the pair's early slide to the 109.60-55 region.

The greenback was further pressured by comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, which suggested that tapering would not begin imminently. Cleveland told Reuters that she is not yet convinced that the recent inflation satisfied the Fed's price stability goal. On the economic data front, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 113.8 in August from 125.1 previous. This marked the lowest level since February and pointed to growing concerns about the Delta variant. However, a strong rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback and prompted a short-covering move around the major.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbed back to 1.33% during the Asian session on Wednesday and pushed the pair back above the key 110.00 psychological mark. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major. The key focus, however, will remain on the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), scheduled for release on Friday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now climbed back to a resistance marked by the top boundary of over a two-week-old trading range. This constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts and points to indecision over the pair's near-term trajectory. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained break through the trading range hurdle will set the stage for a move towards August monthly swing highs, around the 110.80 region, en-route the 111.00 mark.

On the flip side, any slide back below the 110.00 mark now seems to find decent support near the 109.80 region. A further move down could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 109.50 support, representing the lower end of the trading range. A convincing break below will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the 109.10 area ahead of the 109.00 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the pair back towards the 108.70 support area touched on August 4.