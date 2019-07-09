USD/JPY Current price: 108.81
- Powell’s worlds could exacerbate the dollar’s strength and push it to fresh highs.
- Japanese data continue signaling a steeper economic downturn in the world third’s largest economy.
The USD/JPY pair has advanced up to 108.95, a level that was last seen at the ends of May, helped by government bond yields which ticked higher to fresh two-week highs. Equities closed mixed in Asian with the Nikkei adding 30 points, although European indexes ended in the red. In Wall Street, things were mixed as the DJIA and the S&P remained under pressure, but the NASDAQ was able to post some modest gains. Japan published at the beginning of the day Labor Cash Earnings, which decreased by 0.2% YoY in May, worse than expected, and June´s Money Supply, which increased by 2.3%. Preliminary estimates for Machine Tool Orders showed a collapse of 38.0% YoY in June following a 27.3% slump in the previous month.
Ever since reaching the mentioned high, the pair entered consolidative mode, as market players are waiting for Fed’s head, Jerome Powell testimony, to start this Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Japan will release the June Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index, seen up 0.3% YoY and down 0.3% MoM.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend its gains beyond 109.00, in part due to growing fears about a global economic downturn, and partially because speculative interest paused dollar’s buying ahead of Powell’s testimony. Nevertheless, the short-term technical picture continues favoring the upside, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have barely retreated from overbought levels, while the pair remains above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA now crossing above the 200 SMA, both providing a dynamic support around 108.35.
Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.75
