USD/JPY Analysis: Post-BoJ rally beyond 150.00 favours bulls; focus shifts to Fed decision

- USD/JPY regains strong positive traction on Tuesday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, along with a goodish pickup in the USD demand, lends support.
- Intervention fears might cap gains ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
The USD/JPY pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and climbs back above the 150.00 psychological mark, reversing a major part of its losses registered over the past two days. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish pledge to continue with its extremely accommodative policy to support the domestic economy. The Japanese central bank, meanwhile, loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its yield curve control (YCC) policy, shifting the language used to describe the upper bound of 1% for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield as a reference cap.
Furthermore, the BoJ also revised up its price forecasts to project inflation exceeding the 2% target for fiscal 2024 and 2025. This suggested that conditions for phasing out ultra-loose monetary policy are falling into place, though fails to impress the JPY bulls amid the worsening economic conditions. The worries were fueled by Tuesday's disappointing release of Japanese Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures for September. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand turns out to be another factor that lends support to the USD/JPY pair and remains supportive of the strong intraday positive move.
Market participants seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door open for one additional rate hike in 2023 to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had warned earlier this month that inflation was still too high and more rate increases are still possible if the economy stays surprisingly hot. The outlook keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated just below the 5.0% threshold and helps revive the USD demand, which, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the JPY might keep a lid on any further gains for the major. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo. Hence, investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the recent corrective decline showed some resilience below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for further gains. That said, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the recent daily closing high, around the 150.35-150.40 region, ahead of the 150.75-150.80 zone, or the YTD peak touched last Thursday. This is closely followed by the 151.00 mark, above which the USD/JPY pair could climb to the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.
On the flip side, a corrective slide back below the 150.00 mark might now find decent support near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the 149.60-149.55 region. A convincing break below will expose the 149.00 mark or the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. Some follow-through selling below a nearly two-week low, around the 148.80 zone touched on Monday, will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then weaken further towards the 148.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 147.30-147.25 region, or the monthly swing low touched on October 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0650 after EU data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above 1.0650. The data from the Euro area showed that the annual Core HICP inflation edged lower to 4.2% in October as forecast, while the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q3.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 on risk recovery
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2200 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair is gaining upside traction, as risk sentiment improves and weighs on the US Dollar recovery. US sentiment data is awaited.
Gold price turns higher, seems poised to register its biggest monthly gains since November
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday following an intraday slide to the $1,990 region. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a modest USD strength could cap gains.
Uptober was great, but party may not be over as November is historically best performing month for Bitcoin
Bitcoin has recorded a volatile year in 2023, riding the waves of different narratives, from banks collapsing to macroeconomic events, and eventually a growing interest by institutional players to venture into the space.
US bond issuance plans matter as much as Fed's decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates unchanged, redefined the 1% limit on the 10-year JGBP yield as a loose ‘upper bound’ and scrapped its promise to keep that level intact.