USD/JPY Analysis: Post-BoJ rally beyond 150.00 favours bulls; focus shifts to Fed decision

USD/JPY regains strong positive traction on Tuesday and snaps a two-day losing streak.

The BoJ’s dovish stance, along with a goodish pickup in the USD demand, lends support.

Intervention fears might cap gains ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting.

The USD/JPY pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and climbs back above the 150.00 psychological mark, reversing a major part of its losses registered over the past two days. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish pledge to continue with its extremely accommodative policy to support the domestic economy. The Japanese central bank, meanwhile, loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its yield curve control (YCC) policy, shifting the language used to describe the upper bound of 1% for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield as a reference cap.

Furthermore, the BoJ also revised up its price forecasts to project inflation exceeding the 2% target for fiscal 2024 and 2025. This suggested that conditions for phasing out ultra-loose monetary policy are falling into place, though fails to impress the JPY bulls amid the worsening economic conditions. The worries were fueled by Tuesday's disappointing release of Japanese Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures for September. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand turns out to be another factor that lends support to the USD/JPY pair and remains supportive of the strong intraday positive move.

Market participants seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door open for one additional rate hike in 2023 to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had warned earlier this month that inflation was still too high and more rate increases are still possible if the economy stays surprisingly hot. The outlook keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated just below the 5.0% threshold and helps revive the USD demand, which, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.

That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the JPY might keep a lid on any further gains for the major. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo. Hence, investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, the recent corrective decline showed some resilience below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for further gains. That said, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the recent daily closing high, around the 150.35-150.40 region, ahead of the 150.75-150.80 zone, or the YTD peak touched last Thursday. This is closely followed by the 151.00 mark, above which the USD/JPY pair could climb to the 152.00 neighbourhood, or a multi-decade high touched in October 2022.

On the flip side, a corrective slide back below the 150.00 mark might now find decent support near the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the 149.60-149.55 region. A convincing break below will expose the 149.00 mark or the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. Some follow-through selling below a nearly two-week low, around the 148.80 zone touched on Monday, will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The USD/JPY pair might then weaken further towards the 148.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 147.30-147.25 region, or the monthly swing low touched on October 3.