USD/JPY analysis: Poised to fall further

USD/JPY Current price: 113.32

The Japanese yen is the best performer against the greenback daily basis, with the USD/JPY pair ending the day not far from a daily low of 113.12 achieved in the US afternoon. Helping the pair slide were US Treasury yields coming off highs, with the 10-year benchmark slipping to 2.44% after reaching 2.52% on Wednesday. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty in Japan for the rest of the week, which means that the pair will remain tied to stocks and bond yields. The sharp retracement following the approach to the 115.00 threshold somehow indicates that yen's demand is still quite strong, and that chances are now supporting a steeper downward. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have entered negative territory, although with limited bearish strength, whilst the price has broken below its moving averages, after failing to rally beyond the 200 SMA. The 100 SMA lacks directional strength, now around 113.40, an immediate short term resistance. A downward acceleration below 113.00 will probably lead to a continued decline towards the 112.00/20 region.

Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10

Resistance levels: 113.40 113.85 114.20

