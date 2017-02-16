USD/JPY analysis: Poised to fall further
USD/JPY Current price: 113.32
The Japanese yen is the best performer against the greenback daily basis, with the USD/JPY pair ending the day not far from a daily low of 113.12 achieved in the US afternoon. Helping the pair slide were US Treasury yields coming off highs, with the 10-year benchmark slipping to 2.44% after reaching 2.52% on Wednesday. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty in Japan for the rest of the week, which means that the pair will remain tied to stocks and bond yields. The sharp retracement following the approach to the 115.00 threshold somehow indicates that yen's demand is still quite strong, and that chances are now supporting a steeper downward. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have entered negative territory, although with limited bearish strength, whilst the price has broken below its moving averages, after failing to rally beyond the 200 SMA. The 100 SMA lacks directional strength, now around 113.40, an immediate short term resistance. A downward acceleration below 113.00 will probably lead to a continued decline towards the 112.00/20 region.
Support levels: 112.90 112.50 112.10
Resistance levels: 113.40 113.85 114.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.