USD/JPY analysis: poised to extend its slide

USD/JPY Current price: 112.93

The USD/JPY pair fell to its lowest since November 30th, printing 112.07 following a new batch of US Trump protectionist comments. In a meeting with chief executives of several top drug-makers, he accused drug companies of outsourcing production because of currency devaluation in other countries. His trade chief, Peter Navarro, said that Germany is taking advantage of the US and its EU counterparts by using a “grossly undervalued” euro. Earlier on the day, the Bank of Japan keep its economic policy unchanged, but sounded mostly optimistic, rising its growth projections from 1.3% to 1.5% for the fiscal year starting this April. The pair initially rally with the news, but risk aversion kept the upside limited. After the dust settled, the USD/JPY pair bounced from the mentioned low, after flirting with the 38.2% retracement of the post-US election rally, but so far remains unable to extend beyond the 113.00 level, overall poised to extend its slide. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support the bearish case, given that the price is now well below a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have barely bounced from oversold readings, rather reflecting the latest bounce than suggesting downward exhaustion.

Support levels: 112.55 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.45 113.90

