USD/JPY analysis: persistent yen's strength points to a retest of 110.00 region

USD/JPY Current price: 111.72

The USD/JPY pair continues pressuring its recent multi-week lows on persistent risk aversion. The pair attempted to recover some ground during London trading hours, but resumed its decline after Wall Street's opening, helped by falling US Treasury yields. The 10-year note benchmark fell to a fresh 3-week low of 2.34% as international investors run away from US assets. Japan released its Trade Balance and Current Account figures for December earlier on the day, showing the biggest surplus since 2007. Also, the BOJ released the Summary of Opinions of its latest monetary policy, showing that most board members believe that Japan's economy is recovering, but also that inflation will continue lagging for a while more. Additionally, policymakers expressed their concerns about Trump´s policies, saying that “although overseas economies have turned to a moderate recovery, uncertainties are likely to persist, such as about the economic policies of the new U.S. administration and their impact on emerging economies.” Technically, the risk remains towards the downside as the pair is pressuring its 100 DMA for a third consecutive day, currently around 111.60. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the bias is also bearish, given that the pair has been developing well below a bearish 100 SMA, currently around 113.40, whilst technical indicators have posted modest recoveries within bearish territory, unable to confirm an upcoming recovery. The main bearish target on a bearish breakout is the 109.90 level, the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run.

Support levels: 111.60 111.25 110.80

Resistance levels: 112.10 112.60 113.00

