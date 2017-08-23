USD/JPY analysis: persistent yen's strength on US political jitters

USD/JPY Current price: 109.05

The Japanese yen was once again among the best performers, backed by returning risk aversion, after US President Trump menaced to shut down the government by not signing off on lifting the country’s debt ceiling if the Congress doesn't approve the payment of the border wall between the country and Mexico. The pair retreated from a weekly high of 109.81, accelerating its decline after Wall Street's opening, as US Treasury yields also came under pressure, ending the day barely above the 109.00 mark. There are some minor Japanese releases scheduled for the upcoming Asian session, but the main event in the country will take place early Friday, when the country will release its latest National and Tokyo inflation figures seen little changed from previous updates. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, given that the early advance was contained by a bearish 100 SMA, while technical indicators retreated to establish around their mid-lines, with no certain strength at the time being, but with the risk still towards the downside.

Support levels: 108.80 108.45 108.10

Resistance levels: 109.60 110.00 110.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY