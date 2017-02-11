USD/JPY analysis: Payrolls next big catalyst

USD/JPY Current price: 114.06

Steady above 114.00 despite weaker yields, favor a new leg higher.

Japanese market closed this Friday, anticipating a quiet Asian session.

The USD/JPY pair trades marginally lower daily basis into Wall Street's close, having trimmed most of its early losses as the pair hit a 2-day low of 113.53 following the release of the US GOP draft on the tax reform. US solid employment data released this Thursday helped the pair remain afloat, despite US Treasury yields trade marginally lower ever since the day started, with the 10-year note benchmark now at 2.35% from 2.37% Wednesday. Japan will be on holidays this Friday which anticipates a quiet session ahead of US monthly employment report early Friday. The pair trades at the upper end of the last 8-month range, not far from the 114.40 price zone, as bulls won't give up. The US Nonfarm Payroll report could well be the catalyst that pushes the pair beyond it. Technically, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the pair remains well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators continue hovering within positive territory, with no clear directional strength.

Support levels: 113.60 113.25 112.80

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.85 115.10

