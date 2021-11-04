USD/JPY
At mid-day on Thursday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate passed five technical support levels. Namely, the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages, the weekly simple pivot point and the lower trend line of this week's channel up pattern failed to hold the pair up. Only the 50-hour SMA and the lower trend line of the channel pattern managed to hold the rate up for three hours, before eventually failing.
However, after passing the support levels, the rate surged back above them to the 114.00 level. Due to that reason the future direction of the pair remains unclear.
If the USD/JPY surges, it could eventually reach the resistance of the high level zone at 114.42/114.47 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 114.49. Although, the Wednesday high levels at 114.21/114.28 might slow down an upcoming surge.
On the other hand, a decline might be slowed down by the 113.72/113.75 zone before aiming at the wide low level zone at 113.25/113.45.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.