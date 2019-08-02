USD/JPY Current price: 106.88
- Escalating trade tensions and poor US data sent USD/JPY to June’s lows.
- US economy expected to have added 164K new jobs in July.
- A better-than-expected US employment report could trigger profit-taking.
The USD/JPY pair has continued falling during Asian trading hours, as local indexes shed over 2.0% following the decision of US President Trump to escalate the trade war. The news exacerbated dollar’s sell-off, already weak amid the US ISM Manufacturing Index dropping to its lowest in almost a decade. Both headlines combined boosted risk-off and speculation that the US Federal Reserve would need to cut rates again before the year-end. The pair fell to 106.78, paring its losses at around June’s low, ahead of the last first-tier event of the week, the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
The US economy is expected to have created 164K new jobs in July, following 224K new positions in June. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.7%. The report is also expected to show that Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.2% MoM and by 3.2% YoY in the same month.
Ahead of the event, European indexes follow the lead of their oversea counterparts, posting sharp intraday losses, while US Treasury yields hold near fresh multi-year lows, achieved on renewed trade tensions. The yield of the US 10-year Treasury note is currently at around 1.85% after bottoming for the day at 1.83%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating a handful of pips above the mentioned low, intraday oversold according to the 4 hours chart, although with the NFP in the way, that means nothing as the report has the ability to trigger directional moves that would pass over technical readings. However, the bearish tone on charts indicates that the market is more willing to keep selling than changing to buying. That means that a worse-than-expected report could see a larger reaction than a good one. Anyway, below 106.70, the pair could extend its decline toward the 106.00 level before attempting a bounce. A solid NFP could be the catalyst for profit-taking ahead of the weekend, with a break above 107.20 opening doors for a steeper recovery.
Support levels: 106.65 106.30 106.00
Resistance levels: 107.20 107.60 108.00
