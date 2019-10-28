USD/JPY Current price: 108.71

Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%.

The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity.

USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.

The market has started the week in slow motion, with safe-haven assets easing just modestly. The USD/JPY pair advanced to 108.78 but continued to trade lifeless in the 108.60/70 price zone. The little data released overnight failed to impress, as the Japanese Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5% when compared to a year earlier.

The market seems to be in a better mood, as most major indexes trade in the green, with the exception of the FTSE, although London equities are directly linked to Brexit headlined and the Pound. Also, US Treasury yields ticked higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up to 1.83% its highest in over a month.

The US has scheduled for release minor data this Monday, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, seen at -0.37 vs. the previous 0.10, the Goods Trade Balance, both for September, and the October Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, expected at 1.4 from the previous 1.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it keeps developing above its 20 SMA, which advances just modestly below the current level, and as technical indicators attempt to bounce from their midlines, holding within positive levels but lacking strength. The pair could gain upward momentum on an extension beyond 108.80, heading toward 109.31, August monthly high.

Support levels: 108.30 108.00 107.75

Resistance levels: 108.80 109.10 109.35