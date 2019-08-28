USD/JPY Current price: 105.77

Market’s mood remains depressed amid fears of a US recession.

USD/JPY near weekly lows but lacking directional strength.

The FX board is showing little life this Wednesday, except for the Pound, and with the USD/JPY confined to a 30 pips’ range just below the 106.00 figure. Equities trade with a sour tone, with most indexes in the red, while US Treasury yields remain under pressure, with the yield curve inverted and the 30-year note yield hitting fresh record lows. The yield on the benchmark 2-year T note stands six basis points above that of the 10-year note. Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while in the US, there’s only a couple of Fed’s speakers scheduled to speak.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading with a neutral-to-bearish stance in its 4 hours chart, meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps heading south below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator remains within positive territory, gaining downward strength, while the RSI lacks directional strength at 43. The immediate support at 105.58, this Tuesday’s low. A break below it would open doors for a steady decline toward 104.44, this month low, particularly if risk aversion escalates.

Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.90

Resistance levels: 106.00 106.40 106.80