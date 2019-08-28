USD/JPY Current Price: 106.11

US Treasury yield remained inverted, the rate for the 30-year note hit an all-time low.

Wall Street’s bounce helped USD/JPY to remain afloat but failed to boost it.

USD/JPY holding around 106.00, upticks to attract selling interest.

The USD/JPY pair held within a tight intraday range for most of this Wednesday, unable to attract investors amid the prevalent cautious mood. Equities in Asian and Europe traded mixed, while the US yield curve remained inverted, and further, the yield on the benchmark 30-year note fell to a new all-time low of 1.91%. Rates, however, finished the day little changed when compared to Tuesday’s close. Wall Street, in the meantime, recovered from its lows, ending the day with gains and lifting the pair to the current price zone, just shy of the 106.00 figure. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar didn’t have relevant data to offer at the beginning of the day, although this Thursday, the country will publish the August Consumer Confidence Index, previously at 37.8.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is a consolidative phase according to intraday technical readings, although in the long-term the bearish trend remains firmly in place. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is just below a directionless 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA keeps heading south just below the current level. The Momentum indicator keeps heading lower within negative levels, while the RSI aims modestly higher at around its mid-line, lacking enough directional strength. The current recovery above the 106.00 level needs to extend beyond 106.40 before bulls get convinced.

Support levels: 105.90 105.60 105.25

Resistance levels: 106.40 106.80 107.10