USD/JPY analysis: neutral, but more gains ahead likely

USD/JPY Current price: 112.51

The USD/JPY pair closed the week barely higher at 112.51, undermined on Friday by poor US consumer inflation figures, which limited dollar's ability to extend its gains against the safe-haven yen. Gains in stocks and higher US Treasury yields, however, kept the Japanese currency under pressure. US treasury yields settled near fresh 11-week highs, with the 10-year note benchmark closing on Friday at 2.33%, while the S&P and the Nasdaq closed at record highs. The macroeconomic week will start with Japan releasing the Tankan manufacturing index survey for Q3, expected to show a modest improvement in activity during this last three months. Technically, the daily chart for the pair shows that it holds on to gains beyond its 100 and 200 DMAs, while technical indicators corrected overbought conditions, to turn flat well above their mid-lines, indicating that, despite the absence of upward momentum, bulls maintain the lead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the lack of directional strength all through the week left technical indicators within neutral territory, but the risk remains towards the upside, as the price held well above a bullish 100 SMA, now around 111.10.

Support levels: 112.20 111.85 111.50

Resistance levels: 112.90 113.25 113.60

