USD/JPY analysis: nearing the base of the daily ascendant channel
USD/JPY Current price: 113.82
The USD/JPY pair retreated from a multi-month high of 114.49, ending the day in the red in the 113.80 region, as political jitters in the US sent the dollar lower against most of its major rivals. As US President Trump struggles to pass the Obamacare repeal bill, news showing that his son was involved with Russian representatives to interfere with the election through "dirt on Clinton," sent USD and its related assets sharply down. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its June Domestic Corporate Goods Price index indicator, which is inflation at factory levels, expected unchanged from previous readings. Still, a divergence in the outcome will weigh on the pair, particularly if the news disappoint, as it will widen the imbalance between both central banks. Technically, the pair stands within a daily ascendant channel, but nearing the base of the figure after the latest slump, at 113.60 for the upcoming session, while in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned sharply lower, now entering negative territory and supporting some additional declines, moreover on a break below the mentioned support.
Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.10
Resistance levels: 114.40 114.75 115.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.