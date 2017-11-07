USD/JPY analysis: nearing the base of the daily ascendant channel

USD/JPY Current price: 113.82

The USD/JPY pair retreated from a multi-month high of 114.49, ending the day in the red in the 113.80 region, as political jitters in the US sent the dollar lower against most of its major rivals. As US President Trump struggles to pass the Obamacare repeal bill, news showing that his son was involved with Russian representatives to interfere with the election through "dirt on Clinton," sent USD and its related assets sharply down. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its June Domestic Corporate Goods Price index indicator, which is inflation at factory levels, expected unchanged from previous readings. Still, a divergence in the outcome will weigh on the pair, particularly if the news disappoint, as it will widen the imbalance between both central banks. Technically, the pair stands within a daily ascendant channel, but nearing the base of the figure after the latest slump, at 113.60 for the upcoming session, while in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned sharply lower, now entering negative territory and supporting some additional declines, moreover on a break below the mentioned support.

Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.10

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.75 115.10

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY