USD/JPY analysis: nearing key resistance

USD/JPY Current price: 114.09

The USD/JPY pair settled above 114.00 for the first time in almost two months, having traded as high as 114.29 following BOJ's Governor Kuroda dovish stance on monetary policy, as he pledged to maintain the ongoing easing programs as long as needed to achieve a 2% inflation target. JPY losses were limited by retreating Treasury yields, as a couple of ECB's members indicate that there's no rush to retrieve the ongoing QE program in the EU, with Peter Praet saying that "we still need a long period of accommodative policy before we are ready,” triggering a bounce in government bonds. The US 10-year note yield eased to 2.38% from previous 2.39%, still holding near two-month highs and not enough to send the pair lower. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have retreated modestly from near overbought readings, lacking anyway bearish strength, whilst the price remains well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating above the largest. The pair needs to advance beyond 114.40 to be able to extend its gains, up to 115.10 as an initial bullish target.

Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.10

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.75 115.10

