USD/JPY analysis: nearing critical 110.50 support

USD/JPY Current price: 110.81

The USD/JPY pair closed the day below the 111.00 mark for the first time in two weeks, with the yen boosted at the beginning of the day by risk aversion, and comments from Yamaguchi, the Komeito Party leader, who said that the next Bank of Japan´s governor should avoid dramatic changes. Kuroda's term ends on April 2018. Additionally, US Treasury yields edged lower as US inflation data spurred concerns over Fed's ability to raise rates as soon as this June. Trading around 110.80, the pair is slowly gaining bearish traction, as intraday technical readings favor additional declines. In the 4 hours chart, the price moved further below its 100 and 200 SMAs that are still lacking directional strength, whilst the Momentum indicator turned south after faltering around their mid-lines, whilst the RSI indicator also turned south, now standing around 36. The pair has an immediate support at 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, the level to break to confirm a new leg south.

Support levels: 110.50 110.10 109.75

Resistance levels: 111.10 111.65 112.05

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY