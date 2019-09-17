USD/JPY Current price: 108.21

The market’s mood remains depressed post-weekend events and ahead of Fed’s decision.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves currencies vulnerable to sentiment.

USD/JPY challenging multi-week highs and heading toward August high

The USD/JPY pair extended its rally overnight to hit 108.36, its highest in seven weeks. The American dollar maintained the positive momentum amid persistent risk aversion and dovish Minutes from the RBA. The market’s sentiment remained sour at the beginning of the day, with equities confined to negative territory and government bond yields depressed near Monday lows.

There were no macroeconomic releases in Japan so far this week, while the US will release August Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, seen up by 0.2% and 77.6% respectively, improving from July’s readings. The country will also release July Total Net Tic Flows. The market is now focused on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which result will be out Wednesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading a handful of pips below the mentioned high, neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as it’s holding above a flat 20 SMA, currently at 108.00. The Momentum indicator is trying to bounce from its 100 level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 61, both unable to confirm additional gains. Nevertheless, the downside seems well contained by buyers aligned around a Fibonacci support at 107.45. The natural bullish target is August high at 109.31, although the Fed´s decision is in the way, and could well be a game-changer for the dollar.

Support levels: 107.90 107.45 107.10

Resistance levels: 108.35 108.60 108.90