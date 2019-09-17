USD/JPY Current price: 108.21
- The market’s mood remains depressed post-weekend events and ahead of Fed’s decision.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves currencies vulnerable to sentiment.
- USD/JPY challenging multi-week highs and heading toward August high
The USD/JPY pair extended its rally overnight to hit 108.36, its highest in seven weeks. The American dollar maintained the positive momentum amid persistent risk aversion and dovish Minutes from the RBA. The market’s sentiment remained sour at the beginning of the day, with equities confined to negative territory and government bond yields depressed near Monday lows.
There were no macroeconomic releases in Japan so far this week, while the US will release August Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, seen up by 0.2% and 77.6% respectively, improving from July’s readings. The country will also release July Total Net Tic Flows. The market is now focused on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which result will be out Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading a handful of pips below the mentioned high, neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as it’s holding above a flat 20 SMA, currently at 108.00. The Momentum indicator is trying to bounce from its 100 level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 61, both unable to confirm additional gains. Nevertheless, the downside seems well contained by buyers aligned around a Fibonacci support at 107.45. The natural bullish target is August high at 109.31, although the Fed´s decision is in the way, and could well be a game-changer for the dollar.
Support levels: 107.90 107.45 107.10
Resistance levels: 108.35 108.60 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.1000 post-mixed German ZEW
EUR/USD holds the upside above the 1.10 handle, despite mixed German ZEW survey. The bulls appear to lack follow-through amid fears over the US tariffs on the EU, in the wake of the latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus.
GBP/USD back below 1.2400, as UK Supreme Court hearings get underway
GBP/USD meets fresh supply and loses the 1.24 handle once again, as the pound takes a knock lower, wth UK Supreme Court hearings on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension get underway.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.