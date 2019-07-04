USD/JPY Current price: 107.77
- USD/JPY consolidates amid the lack of volume as the US is on holidays.
- Equities markets hovering around their opening levels, failing to provide clues to USD/JPY.
The early close of the US Wednesday and today’s holiday in the country due to the celebration of the 4th of July, mean currency pairs trading in well-limited intraday ranges. The USD/JPY pair is stuck around the 107.70/80 price zone, unable to find a certain direction. Exacerbating range-trading, there were no relevant macroeconomic releases coming from Japan at the beginning of the day, and in general, the Asian calendar was scarce.
Equities traded mixed in Asia, with no relevant movements beyond their opening levels, while European indexes are holding just above their opening levels. There’s no activity around US bonds, usually a relevant guide for USD/JPY. There won’t be data releases for the rest of the day.
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run at 107.95, the immediate resistance. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering below all of its moving averages, which offer downward slopes, while technical indicators remain flat within negative levels. The main support is 107.45, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally, and seems unlikely the pair could break below this last due to the lack of volume.
Support levels: 107.45 107.10 106.80
Resistance levels: 107.95 108.20 108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
